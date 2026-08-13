Too Close For A Selfie: Viral Tiger Video From Maharashtra Highlights Growing Risk Of Wildlife Tourism

A tiger sighting on a road near Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve has once again raised questions over tourist behaviour around wildlife. A video from the sighting, now going viral, shows people stepping out of their vehicles and moving dangerously close to the big cat to take photographs and record videos. Wildlife enthusiasts have strongly condemned the incident and urged tourists to follow all safety guidelines during jungle safaris. They say the purpose of a safari is to observe wildlife from a safe distance, not to disturb or provoke it.

The incident is not an isolated example of tourists putting wildlife and themselves at risk for a closer look or a viral video.

In January 2026, safari vehicles in the Phato eco-tourism zone near Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett national park were filmed chasing a tiger at high speed. The forest department subsequently barred two drivers and two nature guides from safari duties after the footage surfaced.

In another similar incident, three tourists were fined Rs 15,000 in November 2024 after stepping out of their vehicle in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and chasing a herd of deer. Forest officials traced the vehicle and took action after the incident was recorded on video.

Such incidents highlight a growing problem: the pursuit of the "perfect" wildlife photograph or social media reel can turn a safari into a dangerous spectacle.

Forest officials and wildlife experts have warned that a tiger is not a prop for a selfie. They have said that stepping out of a vehicle, crowding an animal, blocking its path, chasing it or making excessive noise can stress wildlife and create unpredictable situations.

They urge tourists and wildlife enthusiasts to remember that a genuine wildlife encounter does not require getting closer, but giving the animal space to move freely and allowing it to remain wild.

For tourists, guides and drivers, following safety rules is not merely about protecting themselves. It is also about ensuring that wildlife reserves remain places where animals can exist without being harassed for the sake of a photograph, a reel or a few seconds of online attention.