This 23-Year-Old Woman Built An Airbnb Where You Wake Up Next To A Giraffe

Waking up to chirping birds, flowing water and cool forest air is common at remote resorts or countryside Airbnbs. But there is one truly unique stay in the US where guests are travelling from far and wide for an unforgettable experience, waking up right next to a giraffe.

According to People magazine, Safari Stayz in Wanette, Oklahoma, offers guests the chance to sleep just steps away from Yoshi the giraffe as part of a one-of-a-kind Airbnb-style experience created by 23-year-old animal lover Kamryn Grant.

"Giraffes have always been my favourite animal," Grant tells People exclusively. "As a kid, I would have loved spending the night with my dream animal."

That childhood idea eventually grew into a full-fledged business - although it did not begin with giraffes.

Grant first launched a series of animal-themed stays featuring lemurs, which quickly became popular with visitors looking for something different. As interest grew, so did her ambition.

"I started with my lemur Airbnbs, and people loved them so much that I ended up getting Yoshi, my giraffe," she says.

Grant later transformed a barn on the property into a unique getaway where guests do more than just stay overnight - they become part of the experience. She says places like this are still incredibly rare. Grant and her team are fully licensed and certified, holding Game, Fish and Wildlife permits, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) certification, and USDA licences.

"Finding somewhere you can actually sleep beside a real giraffe is incredibly rare," she says.

When Grant began sharing videos of the stay on TikTok, the response was immediate.

"Every giraffe Airbnb post I made crossed a million views," she says. "People love the idea and want to stay with our boy, Yoshi."

That online attention soon turned into real-world demand. Guests now travel from across the country - sometimes driving for hours - to experience it in person.

"I once had a family drive 23 hours from New York just to stay here and meet my animals," Grant recalls. "I couldn't believe it."

The property is home to more than 100 animals, including zebras, camels, kangaroos, foxes, lemurs, otters and even sloths. Guests can interact with many of them during guided tours, which Grant says are designed to be both fun and educational.

"This is a very hands-on experience," she explains. "Guests interact with almost every animal here - entering enclosures, feeding them and even holding some."