PM Modi's 'Wed In India' Mantra: 5 Celebrity Wedding Venues That Prove You Don't Need To Go Abroad

Thinking of a destination wedding? You may not have to look beyond India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again urged Indians to choose homegrown destinations for weddings and tourism, calling on citizens to embrace the mantra of "Wed in India".

The appeal came after India recorded 7.8% GDP growth in the April-June quarter of 2026. In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, PM Modi encouraged people to avoid travelling abroad for tourism, organising destination weddings overseas and spending on unnecessary imports.

When it comes to destination weddings, India offers everything from luxury island resorts and beachfront properties to mountain retreats and historic temples. Several celebrity couples have already chosen Indian destinations for their big day.

Here are five venues to consider if you too want to take the "Wed in India" route.

1. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda: Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda chose Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur, for their wedding celebrations in February 2026.

Located in the Aravalli Hills, around 25-30 km from Udaipur city centre, the luxury resort has a range of wedding venues.

The 5,660-sq-m Frangipani Lawn can accommodate up to 1,200 floating guests or 750 seated guests, while the Poolside Lawn, Udaipur Stateroom, Reya Hall, Magical Garden and Magical Forest cater to smaller celebrations and pre-wedding functions.

With multiple venues within one property, it can accommodate everything from intimate ceremonies to large receptions.

2. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben: Raffles Udaipur

Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben held their three-day wedding celebrations at Raffles Udaipur in January 2026.

Set on a 21-acre private island in Udai Sagar Lake, the property offers a particularly distinctive arrival experience, with guests reaching the island by boat. It has 137 rooms and suites, landscaped lawns and a 9,000-sq-ft Grand Ballroom.

A garden temple on the property also provides a dedicated space for traditional ceremonies and rituals.

3. Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor: Suryavilas Luxury Resort & Spa, Himachal Pradesh

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor chose Suryavilas Luxury Resort & Spa in Kumarhatti, Solan, for their intimate wedding.

The resort offers a mountain setting, with indoor banquet halls and outdoor spaces for wedding celebrations. Its accommodation includes Himalayan cottages and rooms, making it suited to couples looking for a smaller celebration surrounded by nature.

4. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani: ITC Grand Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married at ITC Grand Goa in South Goa in February 2024.

The 45-acre beachfront resort sits along Arossim Beach and combines seaside settings with landscaped gardens and indoor venues. Its Seaside Lawns can host larger celebrations, while the Magical Forest offers a more secluded outdoor setting. The Salcete Ballroom is available for indoor functions.

For couples set on a beach wedding, the property offers the convenience of hosting multiple celebrations in one location.

5. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth: Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple, Telangana

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth took a different route, getting married at the historic Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapur, Telangana, in September 2024.

Dating back to the 18th century, the temple is an example of Vijayanagar architecture and stands near Ratna Pushkarini Lake. It is an important religious and tourist destination in the region. The couple's private South Indian wedding highlighted a more intimate and traditional approach to destination celebrations, making the temple an option for those who prioritise cultural and spiritual significance over a large-scale resort setting.

From Udaipur's lakes and Aravalli landscapes to Goa's coastline, Himachal Pradesh's mountains and Telangana's historic temples, these weddings show the range of destinations available within India. For couples taking PM Modi's "Wed in India" message to heart, the options are anything but limited.