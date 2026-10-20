"Will Have To Defeat Them": PM Modi's Dussehra Call To Fight India's "Enemies"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday used the Vijayadashami celebrations to call on the country to come together. He said the nation must stand united against forces that undermine its honour, dignity, social harmony and cultural heritage.

Clad in a yellow kurta with a traditional handloom stole around his neck, PM Modi spoke at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension. He said the country "will have to fight with the enemies of the country".

PM Modi took part in the traditional burning of the Ravana effigy. The ceremony marks Vijayadashami, a festival that symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

"The forces that harm the honour of the country, the people who divide the society, the mentality of those who hate our culture, these are the enemies of the country. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, we will have to repeat our resolve. We will have to recognise the enemies of Ma Bharti. We will have to defeat them," he said.

He also invoked ancient teachings in calling for a united front. "Our ancient seers taught us, all political parties, all institutions, to be united against enemies," he added.

Addressing a cheerful crowd, PM Modi began by paying his respects to Lord Ram. "On this sacred occasion of Vijayadashami, I bow at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrangbali. In this holy atmosphere, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens on Vijayadashami. Today, every corner of India is immersed in Ram. Across the country, the staging of Ramleelas, the tradition of keeping Lord Shri Ram's ideals alive, the proclamation of the end of tyranny and terror, and the belief in the eternal victory of truth over falsehood. For us, these are not merely festivals; they are the life force of India," he said.

PM Modi stressed that Lord Ram's ideals remain relevant to how a country is run. He said the idea of 'Ram Rajya' is still seen as a yardstick for a just and inclusive administration in which the welfare of citizens comes first.

"Which is still considered the standard of good governance today. Ram Rajya, that is, such a governance where there is no discrimination against anyone, where everyone gets justice, where equal opportunities are available, and where the purpose of power is not to rule, but to serve the welfare of the people; this is the ideal of Lord Shri Ram. Therefore, we must always move forward with the mantra of treating the public as Janardan and 'Citizen, you are God.' We must prioritise the service of the poor and the deprived," he said.

The PM Modi also pointed to Lord Ram's journey to Lanka as an example of self-reliance, determination and collective effort. He said challenges should not stop the nation from pursuing its goals, and that answers must be found through hard work and faith in India's own capabilities.

"No matter how big the crisis may be, no matter how tough the challenge may be, we must not sit back relying on others. We must recognise our own strength. We must have faith in our resources. We must turn our resolve into power and find solutions through our own hard work. Lord Shri Ram taught us that the difficulties of the path cannot stop our journey. The ocean lay ahead, Lanka was far away, but the resolve was unwavering, so Ramji awakened the collective power of the people, made public participation his support, and turned an impossible-seeming goal into reality. This is the fundamental mantra of success," he added.

PM Modi said Vijayadashami gives people confidence that truth and humanity will win in the end, however strong the challenges are.

"Vijayadashami is the festival of victory. This festival gives us the courage to believe that no matter how powerful the enemy, when we stand with truth and humanity, victory will ultimately be ours," he said.