Dussehra 2026: Where To Watch Ravan Dahan In Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru And Hyderabad

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, across most parts of India. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is traditionally observed with Ramlila performances, festive gatherings and the burning of Ravana's effigy. If you are planning to step out to watch Ravan Dahan this year, several venues across major Indian cities offer opportunities to be part of the celebrations. Here are some places to consider in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

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Delhi

Luv Kush Ramlila, Red Fort Grounds

One of Delhi's best-known Ramlila celebrations, Luv Kush Ramlila draws large crowds for its theatrical retelling of the Ramayana and its Dussehra finale. The programme is scheduled to run through October 21, with Ravan Dahan forming part of the celebrations.

Where: Luv Kush Park, Red Fort grounds, Old Delhi.

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Dwarka Sector 10 Ramlila Ground

Residents of West Delhi can head to the Sector 10 Ramlila Ground for the celebrations organised by Dwarka Shri Ramlila Society. The 2026 programme has announced a 221-foot Ravana effigy, making the venue a notable option for those looking for a large-scale Ravan Dahan.

Where: Sector 10 Ramlila Ground, near Muthoot Hospital, Dwarka.

Ramlila Maidan, Old Delhi

Ramlila Maidan is a longstanding venue for Delhi's Dussehra celebrations, with performances based on the Ramayana traditionally leading up to the burning of Ravana's effigy. Visitors can expect a festive atmosphere, although they should check the final day's schedule before travelling.

Where: Ramlila Maidan, near Ajmeri Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Old Delhi.

Punjabi Bagh Ramlila Maidan

Those living in West Delhi can also look at the local Ramlila celebrations in Punjabi Bagh instead of travelling to the city's central venues. The ground is listed for festivities running through October 20, though visitors should confirm the Ravan Dahan timing locally.

Where: Ramlila Maidan, West Punjabi Bagh.

Mumbai

Girgaon Chowpatty

A popular place for public celebrations in Mumbai, Girgaon Chowpatty is a good spot to experience the festive spirit of Dussehra. The area usually sees Ramleela performances and other community events around Vijayadashami, so it's best to check local updates on timings before heading there.

Where: Girgaon Chowpatty, Girgaon, South Mumbai.

Shivaji Park, Dadar

One of Mumbai's most well-known public spaces, Shivaji Park is a popular gathering spot during festivals and cultural celebrations. Visitors can head to the area to experience the festive atmosphere around Dussehra and check local schedules for community events taking place nearby.

Where: Shivaji Park, Dadar West, Mumbai.

Pune

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Saras Baug

Saras Baug is a familiar public gathering spot in Pune, close to the Shri Mahalaxmi Temple. It is among the locations suggested for local Dussehra festivities, and reportedly, the Ravan Dahan will begin at 6:00 pm on October 20.

Where: Saras Baug, near Shri Mahalaxmi Temple, Pune.

Kothrud

Residents of western Pune can check local Dussehra arrangements in Kothrud, around the area near Joshi Museum on Paud Road. This year, the effigy-burning event is planned to take place at 5:30 pm.

Where: Near Joshi Museum, Paud Road, Kothrud, Pune.

Mahalaxmi Lawns, Kharadi

Mahalaxmi Lawns in Kharadi is another location to check for community Dussehra events. Reportedly, the entry charge for the place is Rs 600. The Ravan Dahan will begin at 5:30 pm.

Where: Mahalaxmi Lawns, Kharadi, Pune.

Sangamwadi

The open grounds around Sangamwadi, near the bridge, are another possible option for residents looking for local Dussehra celebrations.

Where: Open grounds near the bridge, Sangamwadi, Pune.

Bengaluru

Palace Grounds

Palace Grounds is one of the venues associated with large-scale Dussehra festivities in Bengaluru. It is listed as a place to watch Ramleela performances and Ravan Dahan. With large crowds expected, security checks, barricades and medical help desks are usually set up across the venue.

Where: Palace Grounds, Jayamahal Road, Bengaluru.

RR Nagar Grounds

Residents of south-west Bengaluru can head to the RR Nagar area to enjoy the festive atmosphere around Dussehra. The locality often sees community celebrations and cultural programmes during the festival, making it a convenient option for those looking to experience Vijayadashami festivities close to home.

Where: RR Nagar, Bengaluru.

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Hyderabad

Shanti Sarovar, Gachibowli

Shanti Sarovar has announced a special Dussehra programme on October 20 from 6 pm onwards. The event will include Ravana Dahan, cultural performances, a spiritual talk and Maha Aarti, making it one of the few Hyderabad venues to have publicly announced its Dussehra celebrations in advance.

Where: Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Before you go: Event timings, entry rules and traffic arrangements may change. Confirm the latest information with the venue or organiser, particularly if you are travelling with children or planning to arrive close to the Ravan Dahan ceremony.