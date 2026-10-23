<i>Ranabaali</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses 50 Crore Mark In India

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali has completed its first week in theatres with Rs 45.20 crore in India nett collections. The historical drama has grossed Rs 63.65 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
Ranabaali has collected Rs 52.55 crore gross in India so far. Overseas markets have added Rs 11.10 crore, taking the film's worldwide gross to Rs 63.65 crore after seven days.
-
-
NDTV World Summit Day 2: Navigating A World In Transition
-
"US Protecting Its Interest": S Jaishankar On Trump's Oil Deal With Russia
-
S Jaishankar's 'Indira' Reminder After Rahul Gandhi's Marco Rubio Jibe
-
Best Of NDTV World Summit 2026 | Defining Conversations, Big Ideas
-
PM Modi Says 'Parasite' Congress Hurts 'Honest' Dissent Movements
-
"World That Relied On India's Brainpower Now Trusts Its Mindpower": PM Modi
-
Non-Oil Trade With India Went Up 50% In 3 Years: UAE Minister At NDTV Summit
-
"Some Dreaming Of Disorder": PM's "Failed Product Of Congress" Jibe At Rahul Gandhi
-
'Viksit Bharat Not Just For Us': PM Modi's Top Quotes At NDTV World Summit
-
Has Indian Cuisine Arrived At The Global Stage? What Vir Sanghvi Believes
What's Happening
The Rahul Sankrityan directorial earned Rs 3.15 crore nett in India on Thursday, October 22, its seventh day in cinemas. The film was screened across 2,112 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 31%.
Thursday's earnings marked a 42.7% drop from Wednesday's Rs 5.50 crore. The film also saw a reduction in screenings, down from 2,232 shows on Wednesday to 2,112 on Thursday.
Ranabaali sold an estimated 271,563 tickets on Day 7, taking its cumulative ticket sales to 3,584,067.
The film opened on Friday, October 16, with Rs 9.25 crore nett from 2,515 shows and 57% occupancy. Collections stood at Rs 7.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday.
The weekdays saw a decline, with the film earning Rs 5.40 crore on Monday. It recovered to Rs 7.10 crore on Tuesday before falling to Rs 5.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 3.15 crore on Thursday.
On Thursday, overseas markets contributed Rs 35 lakh in gross earnings.
The Telugu 2D version recorded 29.40% overall occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows saw 19.85% occupancy, while afternoon screenings stood at 31.54%.
Evening shows recorded 33.15% occupancy, followed by 32.54% during night shows.
Background
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The historical drama is set during the Madras Famine of 1876-1878 and centres on the Rayalaseema region under British colonial rule.
The story follows a horseman who organises resistance against colonial oppression while attempting to protect his people during the devastating famine.
The film has been receiving mixed reviews since its release.