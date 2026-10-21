Sara Ali Khan Breaks Down At Darbar Sahib, Amritsar. Internet Is Concerned

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings on Dussehra ahead of the release of their upcoming film Udta Teer. In a viral video, Sara is seen crying profusely.

Several videos have gone viral on social media featuring Sara and Ayushmann praying and offering prayers at Darbar Sahib when the actor is seen breaking down in tears.

On Tuesday, Sara took to Instagram to share a picture with Ayushmann from their visit. The co-stars were seen posing in front of the Golden Temple in matching white ethnic outfits, with their hands folded in prayer.

Wishing her followers on the occasion of Dussehra, Sara captioned the photograph, "Happy Dussehra Wishing everyone love, luck and laughter."

As soon as the video went viral, the Interent exprssed grave concern over their Sara's crying video.

A user wrote, "Sara Ali Khan breaks down at Gurudwara! During the promotion of their film with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara suddenly became emotional and couldn't control her tears. Ayushmann's reaction says it all.Hope everything is fine with her."

Another user wrote, "Sara Ali Khan gets emotional while offering prayers at Golden Temple."

Another comment read, "Sara Ali Khan broke down in tears while offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, accompanied by her Udta Teer co-star Ayushmann Khurrana."

"Does anyone know why she got this much emotional?" said another.

Moments of pure faith and reflection. Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt and emotional experience during her visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar," said another.

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana have been visiting locations across Punjab to promote their upcoming film.

Udta Teer is an upcoming spy comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.

The story follows Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani spy portrayed by Ayushmann, who enters India but loses his memory after an accident.

Directed as a spy comedy, Udta Teer is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026.