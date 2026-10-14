'Sleep With Me': Niti Taylor Recalls Casting Couch Demand By Telugu Director That Made Her Quit Films

Niti Taylor of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame recently opened up about an unfortunate casting couch experience she once faced as she forayed into Telugu cinema early in her career. The actor revealed that the incident had shaken her up so badly that she decided not to pursue films altogether.

Niti Taylor spoke about how the director of her debut Telugu film had approached her a second time for another project. But what was meant to be a professional conversation soon took a distasteful turn.

She told Hauterfly, "The director who did the first film with me called me for another movie when we were done with it. Then he said, 'But you will have to sleep with me for it this time.' You do not realise, you do not know how to react. I just cut the call, I blocked his number, I called up my mom, and I'm like, imagine that buddha, old man."

The 31-year-old further revealed how she was absolutely stunned by his proposition. She added that she had seen him around other female actors but never thought she would be approached with such a condition.

"I saw him with other chicks and stuff like that. I never knew when he would try this with me. That's when I decided I would never do any movies ever again. I was just taken aback, and I only blocked him. I did not tell this to anyone because I was zapped. You just come like..." added Niti Taylor.

About Niti Taylor's Debut Telugu Film

Niti Taylor's Telugu debut was the 2012 film Mem Vayasuku Vacham. She then starred in Ramakrishna Machakanti's 2013 film Pelli Pustakam.

Unlike her first Telugu film, this one failed to create box office buzz or earn critical praise.

Her third and last Telugu film was Love Dot Com in 2014, directed by Raja Vannem Reddy. And that was the last one. She continued to build her career on television but has steered away from the big screen.

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