Niti Taylor Addresses Divorce Rumours With Parikshit Bawa: "We Are Happy, We Are Doing Great"

Niti Taylor and her husband, Parikshit Bawa are doing well, the actor has revealed, dismissing all the rumours surrounding their marriage.

During an interview with the Hindustan Times, Niti shared, “When things are not true, they really don't bother you. We chose this as our relationship. We are happy, we are doing great, and I think, touch wood, kisi ki nazar nahi lagni chahiye. (May no one cast an evil eye).”

Niti also revealed that they are planning to live together when they decide to start a family. While their professional needs currently keep them in different cities, Niti spoke about her husband's family and called herself “blessed with the best". She also shared that marrying into the family was “a very good decision” in her life.

Talking about relationships, Niti opened up about abusive past relationships in her youth that left her with lasting fears. She recalled being scared even when someone raised their voice. “All my guards have been so up,” she shared.

Sharing details about her relationship with Parikshit, Niti took a trip down memory lane and shared it began in a rather “very filmy” way. Niti revealed that she and her husband first met at a school fest.

Niti studied at Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, while her husband was at Mount St Mary's, opposite her school. The actor revealed that they exchanged little more than glances and smiles then, as his mother was Niti's class teacher. They reconnected again in 2018 when he wished her on her birthday and complimented her career. Eventually the couple started dating and later got married in 2020.

On the work front, Niti was last seen in the reality show titled Alliance. Looking back at her stint, she revealed, “A lot of times they showed me crying also, but not why I was crying.” She also pointed out that she had stood up for herself “so many times”, but only a small part of those moments made it to the episode.

She recalled instances where she was blamed during a task, saying the larger portion of the conversation was cut before the episode moved to her eviction.

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