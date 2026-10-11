Niti Taylor Recalls Being Slapped By Ex-Boyfriend, Says He Burnt Her With Cigarettes

Niti Taylor has spoken about experiencing physical abuse in a past relationship. The actor recalled how her former boyfriend allegedly slapped her, pushed her and burned her with cigarettes.

Niti, who has also appeared in shows such as Ghulam, Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Alliance, said her former boyfriend would often question her clothes, her friendships and where she went. Looking back, she said she was young and would try to explain herself whenever he questioned her actions.

Speaking about the incident in a conversation with Hauterrfly, Niti recalled attending her former boyfriend's birthday party. She said she was uncomfortable with the atmosphere and decided to leave with her friends. However, when she went to say goodbye to him, he allegedly stopped her from leaving.

She said, "My friends told me they were waiting in the car, but I wanted to say goodbye to him before leaving."

According to Niti, he refused to let her leave with her friends, even when she asked him to allow them to drop her home. The situation reportedly escalated outside his house, where he grabbed her, pushed her and slapped her.

The incident was allegedly captured on the building's CCTV camera. Niti also recalled that when her friends came upstairs to help her, they tried to pull her away as he continued pushing and grabbing her.

She said the security guard told her friends that such incidents had happened regularly.

Niti further recalled that the incident did not end when she left the party. After reaching her own building, she heard her former boyfriend shouting at her about leaving with her friends. She said he was smoking at the time and began questioning her decision to leave.

During the confrontation, he allegedly burned her with cigarettes, leaving marks on her body that she said are still visible.

Explaining why the injuries left scars, the actress said her skin is prone to developing keloids, which can cause raised scars to form after an injury.

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