Yogesh Singh Begins Second Term As Delhi University's Vice Chancellor, First Time In 77 Years

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh began his second consecutive five-year term on October 8, becoming the first Indian to serve two terms as the head of the varsity. According to a notification issued by the university on Thursday, Singh has been reappointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University for a second term of five years with effect from October 8, 2026.

As per reports, Professor Singh has become the only person in the university's 77-year post-Independence history to be reappointed to the office for a full second term. His new tenure took effect from the afternoon of October 8, 2026.

The notification said that the reappointment was made by the President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of the university, in exercise of powers conferred under Statute 11-F of the Delhi University Act.

Singh's second term was conveyed to the university by the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education through a letter dated July 2, 2026.

"Accordingly, Professor Yogesh Singh shall continue as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi for a second term of five years with effect from 8th October, 2026 (afternoon)," the notification said.

Professor Singh was first appointed as Delhi University's 23rd Vice-Chancellor in 2021; his initial term ended on October 7, 2026. The centre amended Statute 11-F(4) of the Delhi University Act in October 2023, creating a provision for the incumbent Vice-Chancellor to be reappointed for another five-year term.

His reappointment is the first instance of the amended provision being used, making him the first Indian to serve two consecutive terms as DU's Vice-Chancellor. If he completes the full second term, his tenure will run until October 2031.

Maurice Gwyer, a British lawyer, judge, and academic administrator, had served as Vice-Chancellor of DU for nearly 12 years, from 1938 to 1950, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

According to Delhi University, Singh was the third Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technological University (from July 14, 2016 to July 13, 2021) and was given a second term, which he continued up to October 7, 2021. He also served as the fifth Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Delhi from December 31, 2014 to July 11, 2016.