Professor, Also A Congress MP, Sacked By JNU Over Sexual Harassment Charges

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sacked its professor and Congress Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur, Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, after holding him guilty of sexually harassing female students.

The dismissal, ordered with immediate effect, was based on the findings of the university's Internal Committee (IC), which recommended a "major punishment" against him.

NDTV accessed a copy of the order signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Santishree D. Pandit. It said an internal probe had been conducted against the academic from the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences, after the authorities received allegations of sexual harassment against him.

"An inquiry was conducted by the Internal Committee (IC) against Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam of the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences, pursuant to allegations of sexual harassment. Based on the findings, the Internal Committee (IC) recommended a major punishment to Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam," the order read.

"Upon following due process and considering all available facts, and as per the report of the Internal Committee (IC), the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed on Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences of the university, with immediate effect," it added.

Also read: JNU Professor Accused Of Harassment, Offered Extra Marks For Sexual Favours

Eleven students had filed complaints with the university's internal panel alleging sexual harassment against the MP. They alleged that he made inappropriate remarks in class, made unwanted advances at gatherings and engaged in misconduct during academic interactions.

Initially, a student shared her account of alleged inappropriate behaviour following viva examinations. The other students shared their ordeals later.

Akoijam has consistently denied the allegations, calling them false and motivated.

ABVP, a student organisation aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party, had been protesting against the Congress MP, demanding his resignation.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had taken note of the protest and sought a report from the JNU administration.