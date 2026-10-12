Meet Jannat Bishnoi, Young Face Beside Rahul Gandhi At Supreme Court March

Thousands filled central Delhi on Monday, but one young face kept appearing next to Rahul Gandhi in the pictures. As the Congress leader walked towards the Supreme Court, with Priyanka Gandhi and Neha Bora on either side, Jannat Bishnoi was right there in the frame.

Who Is Jannat Bishnoi?

Bishnoi is an Executive Councillor of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU). She is also a member of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the youth wing of the Congress. She is a second-year BA student at Delhi University's Shyama Prasad Mukherji College.

She comes from Rajasthan and has been active in campus politics and student protests in Delhi.

As the crowd around him grew, Gandhi climbed onto a truck with Priyanka Gandhi and Neha Bora. Bishnoi was on it too.

While the Leader of the Opposition waved at the protesters, she stood nearby in a crisp white shirt, shouting slogans.

Bishnoi is closely involved in efforts for women's safety on campus. Her demands include CCTV networks and pink police booths.

She has also taken part in environmental campaigns, including the one on the Rajasthan Tree Protection Bill.

Her Instagram account carries videos of her at various protests and NSUI events. In one, she holds a banner reading “Smash the patriarchy” and shouts “we want justice” while leading a group of women.

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That protest was part of the widespread demonstrations across Delhi-NCR over women's safety, after a minor was raped in Delhi's Kalkaji.

What Happened At The March

Opposition leaders began their march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with thousands gathered in central Delhi. The march was aimed at challenging Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral irregularities.

While the INDIA bloc leaders marched, their legal team filed a petition against the poll panel chief over alleged “vote chori” (vote theft).

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The police stopped the opposition leaders after a short march. Later, Rahul Gandhi himself reached the Supreme Court to seek an interim stay on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.