Delhi University Listens To Students' Demand, Reopens Migration Window Till October 9

Delhi University (DU) has decided to reopen the migration window following demands from students who were unable to complete the process within the earlier deadline. The university will now allow students to apply for migration till October 9. The decision is expected to provide relief to students who could not complete the process on time due to delays in the declaration of examination results. Students who meet the university's eligibility requirements can use the extended window to complete their migration applications within the revised deadline.

Students Seek Extension Due To Result Delay

According to students, delays in the declaration of examination results made it difficult for several candidates to complete the migration process within the original deadline. Following the issue, students approached the university administration and requested that the migration window be reopened and additional time be provided.

Considering the concerns raised by students, Delhi University has decided to provide another opportunity to complete the migration process. The reopened window will remain available for three days, from October 7 to October 9.

Students Protest At Registrar's Office

On October 6, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) along with students staged a protest at the Delhi University Registrar's Office. The protesters highlighted the difficulties faced by students and demanded that the university reopen the migration window.

ABVP Delhi minister Sarthak Sharma and DUSU president Yash Dabas said the organisation would continue to raise students concerns before the university administration. They described the reopening of the migration window as a decision taken in the interest of students.

Students who could not complete the migration process during the earlier window can now use the additional opportunity and complete the required procedure by October 9.