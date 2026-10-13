UPI Merchant Charges Above Rs 2,000 To Be Implemented After Diwali

Following a request from traders to delay UPI transaction charges, the rollout of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges has been pushed to the second week of November, after Diwali, the organisation said in a press release on Tuesday.

"UPI and Services Steering Committee today (October 13) decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, MDR on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions shall be implemented immediately post Diwali," NPCI said in a media statement. The date of implementation will be notified separately, the NPCI added.

Earlier in September, the UPI Steering Committee fixed the UPI MDR at 0.4 per cent for transactions above Rs 2,000. MDR is the fee charged to merchants for processing digital payments. The 0.4 percent fee translates into Rs 8 per Rs 2,000 spent or Rs 40 for every Rs 10,000 paid using UPI. Meanwhile, payments above Rs 2,000 in select sectors such as railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs will attract a flat MDR of Rs 5.

Rationale Behind UPI MDR

According to the Centre, the proposed fee is intended to help fund the infrastructure required to operate UPI, including system resilience, cybersecurity, fraud prevention and customer support. However, the government clarified that the charge would be borne by merchants rather than consumers and would be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more. Payments between individuals, as well as most everyday merchant transactions, would continue to remain free.

As per Finance Ministry's September FAQs, citing industry estimates, running UPI operations costs around Rs 20,000 crore annually. Therefore, the Centre argues that government incentives alone were not a sustainable long-term funding model.