CBSE Asks Schools To Promote Digital Payment System For Financial Activities

CBSE 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to promote digital payments for various financial activities. In an official notification, the board stated that the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, has directed schools to adopt digital payment mode.

According to the official notice, the DFS has developed a comprehensive Digital Payments Promotion Plan, with the objective of expanding access, increasing usage, and promoting safe digital payment practices across the country. The programme looks forward to acceptance and enablement of digital payments across the education ecosystem, covering schools, students, and parents, the official circular noted.

The board has advised all school heads and managers to promote the digital payment system for various financial activities of their school.

Measures To Promote Digital Payment In Schools

The CBSE has advised schools to take the following measures for promotion of digital payments in schools.

Schools can enable digital payments including UPI and RuPay cards across all payments such as fees, canteens, libraries, etc. Schools in low connectivity areas may adopt UPI Lite, LiteX, and UPI123PAY. Demonstrations and assisted usage models may be promoted for ease of adoption. Schools can onboard the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) for standardised, secure, and interoperable fee collection. Schools may integrate ERP systems to streamline recurring payments including payment of salaries to staff. Schools may incorporate digital payment awareness into teacher training programmes and school-level campaigns. Administration can promote financial literacy modules. Awareness campaigns can be conducted for parents to promote safe and convenient usage.

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The board has also suggested schools to conduct awareness drives within school campuses, during events, and through parent-teacher interactions.