"My Husband Saif Ali Khan Won Championship 19 Years Ago": Kareena's Fun Conversation With F1 Star Lando Norris

In a surprising crossover, Bollywood and Formula 1 have come together as Kareena Kapoor sat down for a special conversation with F1 driver Lando Norris. The interaction took place on the sidelines of the Singapore Grand Prix.

On Friday evening, Google India shared a glimpse of the special conversation on their official Instagram handle. The video opened with Kareena jokingly talking about her husband, Saif Ali Khan, winning the “world championship” 19 years ago, referring to Saif's character in the 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum. “So, we are the same, basically,” Lando Norris replied.

The video also showed Kareena quizzing Lando on his racing career and a few trivia about McLaren's achievements in Formula 1. The actor also made him drink Indian masala chai and asked him to guess a few common Indian gestures.

Take A Look At The Video:

Kareena's participation in the Singapore Grand Prix was confirmed earlier on Friday when McLaren F1 shared a snap of the actor on their Instagram handle. Welcoming Kareena to the Papaya Family, the official global community and fan base of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, they wrote, "The newest member of the Papaya Family, Kareena Kapoor Khan.” Kareena also shared pictures of herself from the paddock and the circuit on Instagram Stories earlier in the day.

Kareena Kapoor On The Work Front

The actor was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar's crime thriller Daayra. Alongside Kareena, the film also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jitendra Joshi, and Kanwaljit Singh in other prominent roles.

The film starred Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off as they navigate the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the film was inspired by true events. Daayra hit the theatres on September 18 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

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