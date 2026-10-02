CBSE Digital Payments Notice: Schools Asked To Promote Cashless Transactions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice regarding the promotion of digital payments in affiliated schools. The official notice is available on the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. The advisory follows communication received from the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Schools have been advised to encourage the use of digital payment systems for different financial activities. The initiative aims to expand access to digital payments, increase their usage and promote safe payment practices across the education ecosystem. The measures will cover schools, students and parents.

As part of the initiative, schools have been advised to provide digital payment facilities at different payment points, including fees, canteens, libraries and other school services. Schools located in areas with limited connectivity have also been encouraged to consider suitable digital payment options.

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The board has further advised schools to use the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) for standardised and secure fee collection. Schools may also integrate payment facilities with their ERP systems to manage recurring transactions, including staff salary payments.

The notice also focuses on improving digital financial literacy among the school community. Schools have been advised to include digital payment awareness in teacher training programmes and school-level campaigns.

Awareness initiatives may also be organised for parents to help them understand safe and convenient digital payment practices. Schools can conduct such drives on their campuses, during school events and through parent-teacher interactions.

The CBSE has stated that the advisory has been issued with the approval of the Competent Authority of the Board.