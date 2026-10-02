School Holidays In October: Delhi Schools To Remain Closed On These Days

School Holidays In October 2026: October marks the beginning of the festive season, bringing one of the biggest and most widely celebrated festivals of the year, Durga Puja, along with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, popularly known as the 'Father of the Nation', and several other holidays. For school students, the month also brings a break from their regular academic routine, giving them time to spend with family and take part in activities they enjoy.

According to the Delhi Directorate of Education's circular on holidays for 2026, several holidays fall in October. The notification distinguishes between gazetted holidays and restricted holidays.

The October holidays begin with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

The following dates are listed in the 2026 holiday notification:

October 2, Friday Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary October 2 is a gazetted holiday on account of Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday October 18, Sunday Dussehra (Saptami) October 18 is listed as a restricted holiday for Dussehra (Saptami) October 19, Monday Dussehra (Mahashtami) October 19 is listed as a restricted holiday for Dussehra (Mahashtami) October 20, Tuesday Dussehra (Mahanavmi) October 20 is a gazetted holiday for Dussehra and is also listed as a restricted holiday as Dussehra (Mahanavmi) October 26, Monday Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday October 26 is a gazetted holiday on account of Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday. October 29, Thursday Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chouth) October 29 is listed as a restricted holiday



The Delhi 2026 holiday notification lists six dates in October - October 2, October 18, October 19, October 20, October 26, and October 29. However, the notification states that an employee is entitled to avail themselves of any two restricted holidays during 2026. Therefore, restricted holidays should not automatically be treated as holidays for all schools or employees.

The Directorate of Education circular was issued to government, government-aided, and recognised unaided private schools in Delhi for information and necessary action.

Check the complete list of school holidays based on the circular issued by the Delhi Directorate of Education for 2026.