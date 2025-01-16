School Winter Vacation 2025: Holidays Extended In These Regions Due To Intense Cold Wave

As parts of North-India are experiencing severe cold and harsh weather conditions, many states across the region have declared extended holiday for students. Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy fog and light rain on Thursday, causing transportation disruptions, with 29 trains and flights delayed. The dense fog and rain continued on Friday morning as well, contributing to continued visibility issues. The expected weather conditions may intensify the chill, with temperatures hovering between a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow

Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar has extended the holidays for schools in Lucknow up to class 8 until January 16 to to cold wave. Schools up to class 8 will open in Badaun on January 17. For classes above class 8, the administration has ordered the extension of timings from 10am to 3 pm.

Ghaziabad

District Magistrate of Ghaziabad Indra Vikram Singh has notified closure of schools for students of Classes 1-8 due to intense cold wave. The schools will be closed for students of all boards affiliated with the CBSE, ICSCE and UP Board until January 18. However, the employees of the educational institutions will come to school.

Patna

The district magistrate of Patna has ordered the closure of all educational activities up to class 8 in schools, Anganwadi centres and pre-schools till January 15. Schools above class 8 have been ordered to reschedule the teaching time between 9 am to 3:30 pm for student's safety.

Jammu and Kashmir

Schools will remain shut in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed until February 28, 2025 for classes up to class 12. The announcement was shared by Sakina ltoo, the Minister of School Education on X.