Schools Closed In Delhi-NCR Today? All You Need To Know

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Punjab closed all schools for three days amid escalating border tensions. Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan have also taken similar decision. Schools are closed in Gurugram too.

Pakistan escalated hostilities on Thursday evening by sending drones and missiles to attack India's military bases in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan. India successfully thwarted all these attempts, but schools and colleges were closed in these states as a precautionary move. In the wake of rising tension between India and Pakistan, security has been increased in Delhi-NCR too and parents expect schools to be closed in the national capital.

So, are schools closed in Delhi?

So far, no such decision has been taken. However, district administration in neighbouring Gurgaon announced closure of schools in Thursday night. Parents received messages from school authorities informing them about the same.

No official order has been issued about closing schools in Delhi and other NCR areas like Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. But parents are advised to be in touch with their respective school for latest update.

States where schools are closed

The Punjab government on Thursday ordered the closure of all educational institutions for the next three days and cancelled the leaves of all police personnel amid escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, authorities declared the closure of all schools till Saturday.

Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan.

The Jammu and Kashmir government also issued an order to close all schools, colleges and universities in the Union Territory for two days as a precautionary measure. "All schools, colleges and universities in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for two days on Friday and Saturday," Education Minister Sakina Itoo said on Thursday.

The Rajasthan government has cancelled leave of administrative and police personnel deployed near the International Border and closed schools in five bordering districts. These districts are - Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer.