Two Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats, Police Search Premises

The national capital witnessed panic once again on Wednesday morning after fresh bomb threats were made to two schools.

According to police, threatening calls were received at SKV School in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, claiming that explosives had been planted on the premises.

Soon after the alert, teams of Delhi Police along with bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs rushed to both schools. The premises were thoroughly searched and secured.

"So far, nothing suspicious has been recovered," officials confirmed. Despite this, additional security has been deployed as a precautionary measure.

The incident comes close on the heels of a series of similar threats that rocked Delhi earlier this week. On Sunday, nearly 34 schools and colleges across the city had received bomb threat calls and emails, triggering panic among students, parents and school authorities. All those turned out to be hoaxes, but the repeated nature of these alerts has left authorities concerned.

Parents say the constant threats are deeply unsettling. Many expressed worry about sending their children to school until police make headway in tracing the culprits.

Delhi Police officials have assured that all such threats are being treated with utmost seriousness. Cyber experts have been roped in to trace the origin of the calls and emails. Preliminary investigation suggests that most of the messages may be hoaxes, but investigators are not ruling out any angle at this stage.

Meanwhile, both schools remain under watch through the day, as security agencies maintained heightened alert in the city.

