Delhi Schools Closed Until January 15 Due To Freezing Temperatures

Delhi schools will remain shut until January 15, 2026, as the city continues to face a severe cold wave, dense fog, and low visibility during the early hours, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Thursday.

The winter break, originally planned for early January, has been extended in line with the 2025-26 academic calendar to ensure student safety amid the extreme weather conditions. The DoE said regular classes will resume after the vacation period.

The city has experienced a significant drop in temperatures, with thick fog affecting normal movement and raising concerns about students commuting to school. The January 1-15 winter vacation is part of the official holiday schedule for the academic session.

During the break, students are encouraged to use the time for rest, family activities, or educational pursuits at home.

Despite the official winter closure, some parents expressed concern on social media about private schools reopening amid the severe cold wave.

Delhi continues to battle intense cold and dense fog, disrupting travel across the city, especially during early mornings and late evenings. The national capital is experiencing a harsh winter spell, with residents feeling the sharp bite of falling temperatures throughout the day.

On January 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi's maximum temperature reached 16.7°C, 2.3°C below the seasonal average, while the minimum hovered at 8.6°C, slightly above normal by 1.7°C.