Winter Vacation Announced For Delhi Government Schools, Remedial Classes For Seniors

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced that all government schools in the city will be closed for winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2025. However, students in Classes 9 to 12 will have the opportunity to enhance their academic skills through remedial classes aimed at addressing learning gaps during this break.

The remedial sessions will focus on core subjects such as English, Mathematics, and Science for Classes 9 and 11, while Classes 10 and 12 will concentrate on revising crucial pre-board topics and practising exam questions. Attendance is mandatory for all students, and they must attend the classes in their school uniforms.

To ensure all students are informed, the DoE has instructed schools to notify parents and students about the classes through various communication channels, including School Management Committee (SMC) meetings, student diaries, and mass SMS. Schools are also required to announce the details during morning and evening assemblies. Heads of Schools (HoS) are responsible for ensuring full attendance.

The remedial classes will be organised according to a structured timetable, with each session lasting at least one hour. Both morning and evening shifts will be available, with principals expected to submit the finalised schedules before the winter break begins. In case of space limitations, especially in doubly shifted schools, the head of the evening shift may consult with the district office to adjust timings accordingly.