Delhi Schools Shut Till January 12 For Students Up To Class 5 Due To Cold Weather

Delhi government has extended the winter break for nursery to Class 5

The Delhi government has extended the winter break till January 12 for students from nursery to Class 5 due to the cold weather.

Delhi minister Atishi in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said schools will remain closed for five more days for nursery to Class 5 children. "Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next five days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from nursery to Class 5," Atishi said.

Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 7, 2024

The Delhi government, in a previous order yesterday, extended the winter break till January 10 in government-aided and unaided recognised private schools due to the cold wave and the India Meteorological Department's 'yellow alert'.

Hours after the order, however, the government retracted it. Then Atishi's announcement came this morning.

There is extreme cold in Delhi, parts of east and northwest Rajasthan, Haryana and in isolated pockets over Punjab. The maximum temperatures at various stations showed a significant departure from the normal range for this time of the year.

Cold to severe cold conditions are likely to continue over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, and a significant decrease thereafter, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Maximum temperatures are in the range of 9-12 degree Celcius over many parts of Punjab and Haryana; and in the range of 13-16 degree Celsius over north Rajasthan, Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is below normal by 4-9 degree Celsius in these areas.

The IMD said northwest and central India are likely to receive a fresh spell of rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorm between Monday and Wednesday.