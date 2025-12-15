Online Classes For Nursery To Class 5 In Delhi Schools Amid Severe Pollution

Students from nursery to Class 5 will have to study in virtual mode compulsorily due to rising air pollution, the Delhi government said today.

Until now, the Delhi government gave a choice to parents whether they want to send their children to school or attend classes online. Now, there is no such choice.

"In view of the prevailing high AQI levels in Delhi, it has been decided that classes in physical mode for students of nursery to Class 5 are discontinued till further orders for all government, government aided and unaided private recognized schools of Delhi," the Directorate of Education said in a circular today.

"All heads of schools are hereby directed to ensure classes in online mode for the students of these classes. However, rest of the classes will continue to be conducted as per directions issued [earlier]..." it said.