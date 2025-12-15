Toxic Winter: Delhi's AQI Breaches 460, NCR Cities Gasp For Air

A thick toxic haze blanketed Delhi today morning, reducing visibility and disrupting flights and train schedules as the capital battled hazardous air quality. This worsening crisis has been building since the end of the monsoon season, with pollution levels climbing steadily.

Over the past three days, the situation has turned critical, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) entering the 'Severe' zone. Not just Delhi—the surrounding NCR cities are also choking under toxic air.

December In Delhi

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the first half of December 2025 saw Delhi's AQI remain in the 'Very Poor' category, ranging between 259 and 372 until December 12.

Conditions deteriorated sharply from December 13 onwards, breaching the 'Severe' threshold:

Dec 13: AQI 431

Dec 14: AQI 461

Dec 15: AQI 427

Experts attribute this spike to a combination of falling temperatures, stagnant wind patterns, and increased emissions from vehicles and industries, which trap pollutants close to the ground.

Pollution Everywhere

At 4:00 pm on December 15, out of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi, 29 reported 'Severe' AQI (above 400), while the remaining were in the 'Very Poor' range. The worst-hit locations include:

Wazirpur: 486

Jahangirpuri: 481

Anand Vihar: 480

Ashok Vihar: 478

Vivek Vihar: 475

Even the least polluted station, NSIT Dwarka, recorded 356 – still classified as 'Very Poor'.

How The Rest Of India Fares

The crisis extends beyond New Delhi. Its surrounding cities like Greater Noida (447), Ghaziabad (444), and Noida (437) all recorded 'Severe' AQI levels on Monday, while Bahadurgarh (374) and Meerut (360) fell under the 'Very Poor' category. Gurugram and Manesar hovered between 325 and 345, still dangerously polluted.

The CPCB data highlights a stark regional divide: while North India suffocates under toxic air, much of the South and East breathes relatively cleaner air. Chennai (108), Bengaluru (103), and Hyderabad (104) reported 'Moderate' air quality, while hill stations like Gangtok (20) and Shillong (12) breathed 'Good' clean air.

Impact And Response

Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to such toxic air can lead to respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular problems, and long-term health complications.

Authorities have banned construction activities and advised residents to stay indoors. Schools across Delhi and NCR have shifted classes online to protect children. However, to tackle recurring winter smog, experts call for more urgent and rigorous measures, including stricter emission controls, curbs on vehicular pollution, and long-term urban planning.

