Schools In Rajasthan's Bundi To Be Closed On July 29 Over Heavy Rain Alert

Rajasthan Schools Closed 2025: All schools in Bundi district, Rajasthan, will remain closed on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, due to ongoing heavy rainfall, according to an official notice. The closure applies to students from Classes 1 to 12 in both government and private schools.

While students are exempted from attending school, teaching and non-teaching staff are expected to report as usual.

Chief District Education Officer and ex-officio District Project Coordinator (Samagra Shiksha), Om Goswami, stated, "Schools will remain closed only for students of Classes 1 to 12. All school staff members are required to be present as usual."

Goswami has directed all officials to inform the government and private schools under their jurisdiction and ensure strict compliance with the order.

Several districts in Rajasthan have recently received red, orange, and yellow alerts due to heavy rain forecasts. As a result, school closures have been announced from July 28 to August 2 in some areas, with shorter durations in others.

Schools in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan will stay closed from today, July 28 to August 2, 2025. Schools of Kota, Bhilwara, Tonk, Banswara, Baran and Dungarpur districts will stay closed on July 28 and July 29, 2025.