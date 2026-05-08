Delhi Government Schools Summer Vacation Announced: Remedial Classes For Classes 9, 10, 12

Delhi School Holidays: The Government of National Capital Territory Delhi has announced that all government schools under the Directorate of Education, Delhi, will observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30, 2026. However, according to the official notification, remedial classes for the students of Classes 9, 10, and 12 will be organised from May 11 to 23, 2026, in schools depending upon the availability of teachers.

These remedial sessions will aim at reinforcing key concepts and improving overall learning outcomes for the students. The Delhi government has directed all government schools in Delhi to organise these classes in the school premises as per their feasibility.

Schedule For Remedial Classes, School Timings

Check the schedule for remedial sessions, as officially announced by the Delhi government below.

School Timings

For Teachers: 7:20 to 11:00 am

7:20 to 11:00 am For Students: 7:30 to 10:30 am

Different Periods

1st period: 7:30 am to 8:30 am

2nd period: 8:30 am to 9:30 am

3rd period: 9:30 am to 10:30 am

Candidates must note that each period will be of one hour duration.

Focus Subjects

According to the official document, for Classes 9 and 10, the focus should be on Science and Mathematics. However, the head of schools may choose other subjects based on the academic requirements, result analysis, and availability of subject teachers.

For Class 12, the subjects for remedial classes may be decided by the school heads as per the academic requirement of the students. The government has instructed schools to give special attention to needy students.

Remedial Classes Rules For Students, Teachers, And Parents

School heads must prepare the remedial classes timetable before the commencement of the summer vacation and submit it to the concerned DDE Zone.

Students and parents must be informed through available means.

Wearing the school uniform is mandatory for students during the remedial classes.

Attendance of the students must be marked online.

Parental consent (NOC) must be obtained for students attending remedial classes.

Teachers should provide individual attention to ensure noticeable improvement in students' learning outcomes.

Library facilities must remain open for self-study and book issuance.

The head of the school is responsible for ensuring availability of clean drinking water and basic amenities.

Guest or contract teachers can be called for remedial classes.

The school authority must ensure that the regular staff and teachers on duty for remedial classes during the summer vacation are granted 'earned leave' as per the rules.