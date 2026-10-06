CBSE To Screen Sensitisation Module On Inclusive Education For School Staff Tomorrow

CBSE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the screening of a sensitisation module on 'Inclusive Education' for school staff to be held tomorrow, October 7, 2026. The official announcement noted that in pursuance of the directives received from the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, a 30-minute sensitisation and orientation module (video) on 'Inclusive Education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN)' has been developed to build sensitivity, empathy, and inclusive attitude among school staff.

According to the official notice, the module is for all teaching and non-teaching staff which will help them to better understand the needs and challenges of CwSN and promote appropriate, respectful, and inclusive practices in the school environment.

Programme Details

The board has asked all schools affiliated with the CBSE to facilitate screening of the 30-minute sensitisation and orientation video as per the details given below.

Name of the video: 30-minute module on Inclusive Education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN)

30-minute module on Inclusive Education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) Date: October 7, 2026

October 7, 2026 Link for accessing the video: http://prashast.education.gov.in/

http://prashast.education.gov.in/ Participants: Teaching and non-teaching staff including all aayahs, drivers, clerical staff, receptionists, deans, wardens, HoS, and other support personnel

The board has asked schools to ensure maximum participation of all teaching and non-teaching staff.

According to official information, the initiative is part of the PRASHAST screening initiative being undertaken during the current academic year to screen students for probable disabilities and facilitate timely intervention.

The board noted that sensitisation of school staff regarding the needs and requirements of CwSN in the school environment is an important component of this initiative. Schools are required to organise the programme in a manner that enables all staff members to participate without disrupting essential school activities, it added.

According to CBSE, the data of the number of schools viewing the module will be visible at the national level. The board has requested all principals and heads of CBSE-affiliated schools to ensure the maximum participation of staff members in viewing the module and extend full cooperation in its effective implementation, thereby contributing to a more inclusive, accessible, and supportive school environment for Children with Special Needs.