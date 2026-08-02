Andhra Pradesh, Australia Sign Agreement On Inclusive Education, Student Mental Health

Andhra Pradesh and Australia on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on inclusive education, student mental health and skill development, marking a significant expansion of bilateral cooperation. The agreements were signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Education, Information Technology and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh and Australia's Assistant Minister for International Education, Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs Julian Hill.

In a social media post on X, Lokesh stated: "Preparing our youth for global opportunities is one of our highest priorities."

"Our partnership between APSSDC and Dynamic Learning Services (Australia) will strengthen vocational education, industry-aligned skilling, professional certifications and pathways to international employment," he added.

Speaking on student mental health, the minister said that "academic success must go hand in hand with emotional wellbeing."

Lokesh further said: "Through our partnership with Rebound Dimple, Andhra Pradesh will launch a pilot programme across selected higher education institutions to support students' mental health and wellbeing."

"The platform will provide confidential access to wellness assessments, evidence-based mental health resources and virtual counselling support-ensuring students can seek help safely and without stigma," he added.

Lokesh said in a press release that the agreements followed discussions held in Australia with leading universities, research institutions, industry leaders and government representatives, where he showcased Andhra Pradesh's investment-friendly ecosystem and invited Australian institutions to partner with the state.

As per official information, the MoU signed between UNSW, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) and Samagra Shiksha, Andhra Pradesh aims to strengthen inclusive education by enhancing teachers' capacity to educate children with autism and other neurodiverse learning needs through specialised training, professional development and teaching resources.

Under the agreement between the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and Australia's Rebound, the state will implement a technology-enabled pilot project to provide confidential mental health resources, wellness assessment tools and virtual counselling services for students in selected higher educational institutions. The pilot programme will be implemented free of cost.

The MoU signed between the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Australia's Dynamic Learning Services (DLS), seeks to strengthen vocational education, workforce development, industry-aligned training, globally recognised professional certifications and international employment pathways.