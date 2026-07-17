Woman Highlights Why Many Still Hesitate To Spend Money On Therapy

A LinkedIn post by a psychology student has started conversations about mental health and the way people view therapy. The post highlighted that many people still hesitate to seek counselling because of misconceptions and social stigma.

The post also questioned why spending money on self-care is often accepted, while investing in mental health remains difficult for many.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Anushka Sasi Ramanath, who recalled a conversation with someone after suggesting that they consider counselling. The person told her that they would rather spend Rs 1,500 on shopping than spend it on therapy.

Anushka wrote that the comment caught her off guard for a moment. She said it made her question the field she had chosen to pursue and wonder if that was really how people perceive therapy.

Check Out The Post Here:

Reflecting on the conversation later, Anushka said she realised that the comment may not have been a rejection of counselling itself, but could have come from uncertainty about what therapy actually involves.

She explained that for many people, therapy can feel intimidating because they assume the first session will require them to reveal deeply personal experiences immediately.

She said this fear often makes people believe they are not stressed enough to seek help or that others have bigger problems.

Anushka pointed out that attitudes towards mental health are often shaped by family, culture and society. She said conversations around emotional well-being continue to carry stigma, with many people viewing therapy as something meant only for those dealing with severe mental health challenges.

However, she explained that counselling is not limited to moments of crisis. She said it can help people understand themselves better, navigate life changes, improve relationships, process emotions, and provide a non-judgemental space to express their thoughts.

She added that people do not have to wait until they feel completely overwhelmed before seeking support.

Concluding her post, Anushka said that perhaps the question is not whether therapy is worth Rs 1,500, but whether people have learned to value their emotional well-being in the first place.

Social Media Reaction

The post received reactions from several LinkedIn users, who shared similar thoughts on mental health awareness.

One user commented, "This is so true. So many people often minimise their struggles and end up weighing their emotional well-being against a price tag rather than seeing it as an investment."

Another user noted, "So well said."