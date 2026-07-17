Humans May Have A Hidden Sixth Sense That Could Shape Mental Health

Humans may have a little known "sixth sense" that plays a much bigger role in daily life than many people realise. According to ScienceAlert, this sense is known as interoception, and it allows the brain to detect and interpret signals coming from inside the body rather than from the outside world.

Unlike the five traditional senses of sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch, interoception focuses on what is happening within the body. It helps people notice changes such as their heartbeat, breathing, hunger, thirst, body temperature and even the need to rest. These signals help the body maintain a stable internal environment and support normal physical functions.

ScienceAlert reports that researchers are becoming increasingly interested in how this hidden sense affects mental health. Studies suggest that the way people experience and interpret internal body signals can influence their emotions, behaviour and overall wellbeing. Scientists believe interoception helps the brain understand what the body needs and respond in appropriate ways.

Research has linked differences in interoception to a number of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, post traumatic stress disorder and eating disorders. For example, someone with anxiety may become highly aware of a racing heartbeat and interpret it as a sign of danger, even when there is no real threat. On the other hand, some people may struggle to notice important body signals, making it more difficult to respond to hunger, tiredness or stress.

Researchers have also studied interoception in people with anorexia nervosa. Findings suggest that some individuals with the condition may have difficulty recognising hunger signals, even after they have regained a healthy body weight. This indicates that the way the brain processes internal body sensations may remain altered, highlighting the complex relationship between physical health and mental wellbeing.

Scientists believe that improving a person's awareness of internal body signals could eventually become part of mental health treatment. Therapies that encourage people to pay attention to their breathing, heartbeat or other physical sensations may help them better understand and regulate their emotions. However, researchers say more studies are needed before these approaches can be widely recommended.

Not all experts agree on how interoception should be defined. Some argue that it is not a single sense but rather a collection of several processes that work together to monitor the body's internal state. Despite this debate, there is growing agreement that these internal signals provide valuable information about both physical and mental health.

As ScienceAlert highlights, scientists are continuing to explore how interoception works and why it varies from person to person. A better understanding of this hidden sense could lead to improved ways of diagnosing and treating mental health conditions in the future. While much remains to be discovered, researchers believe that listening to the body's internal signals may prove just as important as understanding the world around us.