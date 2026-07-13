IIT Madras, Education Ministry Host National Workshop On Student Wellness

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, organised a two-day regional workshop on 'Celebrating Minds: From Academic Excellence to Sustainable Wellness' for faculty members from south India in the campus on July 12 and 13, 2026.

In a media release, the institute stated that the event is a component of a nationwide capacity-building initiative to strengthen student wellbeing mechanisms across higher education institutions, as part of the ministry's 'Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme'.

As per official information, the workshop was held in the presence of Rina Sonowal Kouli, Joint Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education and Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

Addressing the workshop on July 12 Rina Sonowal Kouli said: "It was during January 2024 that we started capacity building programmes for teachers as part of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme. Since then, we have been able to reach out to more than 3,000 faculty members."

"As it is the campus that acts as the second home for students, after they come out of the safety of their homes, it is heartening to see such initiatives," she added. She further stated that these programmes have reduced the stress of academic pressures.

Highlighting the initiatives of IIT Madras, Prof V Kamakoti said: "The true measure of academic excellence lies not only in intellectual achievement but also in the emotional resilience and holistic wellbeing of our students. At IIT Madras, we have been consciously building a campus ecosystem where every student feels supported, heard and empowered to thrive."

Over two days, participants engaged in expert lectures, panel discussions, case studies, practical demonstrations and group exercises addressing multiple dimensions of student wellbeing. Sessions explored topics including stress-free education, policy interventions for student wellbeing, building institutional support ecosystems, resilience and life skills, clinical approaches to stress management, preventive mental health strategies, lifestyle interventions and pathways to happiness and flourishing.

The model highlighted initiatives spanning mentoring systems, peer support networks, counselling services, early identification of distress, inclusive education and holistic student engagement.

The workshop featured distinguished experts from academia, government, healthcare and the mental health sector, including representatives from IIT Madras, the Ministry of Education, IIT Tirupati, NIT Tiruchirappalli, Expressions India, Ramakrishna Math, AIIMS Jodhpur, Krea University, YourDOST, Kauvery Hospital and other leading institutions.