30 Colleges, 10 States: Supreme Court Panel Takes Steps To Address Student Mental Health Concerns

The National Task Force (NTF) formed by the Supreme Court to address student mental health concerns and prevent suicides has visited 30 higher education institutions across 10 states since May 2025, officials said on Tuesday.

The task force has been conducting field visits and discussions to better understand the challenges faced by students in different regions and educational institutions. It has also held 25 stakeholder consultations to develop a broader and more inclusive approach towards student well-being.

According to officials, the discussions focused on several important issues, including mental health support systems in colleges, student suicides, gender-related concerns, caste discrimination, and challenges faced by students from Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities.

The panel also held discussions related to students and faculty members with disabilities, the role of mental health organisations, and concerns around the treatment of suicide cases. Law students were also included in the consultations to understand legal aspects connected with student welfare.

The Supreme Court constituted the task force to examine the increasing concerns around student suicides and mental health challenges in higher education institutions across the country.

The NTF has been given the responsibility to identify major reasons behind student suicides and review existing laws, policies and institutional systems related to student safety and support.

The task force will also suggest reforms to improve accountability, strengthen preventive measures and create a more supportive environment in educational institutions. Its recommendations will focus on reducing gaps in the current system and ensuring equal opportunities and support for students from all backgrounds.

Through its visits and consultations, the panel aims to understand ground-level issues and suggest steps that can help colleges build safer and more inclusive campuses for students.