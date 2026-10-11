Nana Patekar's Cause Of Death Revealed, Autopsy Report Confirms Heart Attack

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot blocking the left main coronary artery, according to his postmortem report.

Details

A senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) confirmed the findings on Sunday.

The report stated that the 75-year-old actor's death was caused by a blockage in the artery responsible for supplying blood to a large part of the heart.

Per PTI, the postmortem report cited the cause of death as "acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death".

Nana Patekar's Final Hours

Nana Patekar was rushed to a private hospital in the early hours of October 8 after he fell ill at his residence in Dona Paula, near Panaji, Goa.

According to doctors at the hospital, the actor's caretaker had approached the medical facility seeking an ambulance, stating that Patekar was unwell. An ambulance was subsequently dispatched to his apartment, which was located less than a kilometre from the hospital.

Doctors attempted to revive the actor through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes. However, their efforts were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead at 5.10 am. A doctor had initially suspected that he had suffered a heart attack.

Following his death, Patekar's mortal remains were taken to GMCH for a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Nana Patekar's Funeral Held With Full State Honours

After the autopsy, Nana Patekar's son, Malhar, arrived in Goa to take his father's body back. The mortal remains were first transported to Pune and subsequently taken to the actor's farmhouse in Donje village, where he was cremated with full state honours.

Several prominent personalities from politics, cinema and other fields attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the veteran actor.

Those present included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, and actor Jackie Shroff.