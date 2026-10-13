Nandan Nilekani Offers Tech-Powered Solutions To Curb Exam Paper Leak

Entrepreneur and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has suggested creating "massive question banks" to curb exam paper leaks. He was speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026. “If you start with a user in mind, technology is scalable,” said Nilekani, who heads the high-powered task force on examination reforms for National Testing Agency (NTA).

Nilekani further suggested setting question papers on the day of the exam to check paper leak. He also advocated the use of technology, including expanding computer-based testing to address such issues in the exam process.

Nilekani also highlighted that the Prime Minister is keen to implement the suggestions recommended by the team, noting that the report on exam paper leaks is due on October 28.

The Centre had constituted the task force under Nilekani to examine and recommend comprehensive reforms relating to the conduct, security, design, and governance of public examinations.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the event earlier, said India has chosen the path of empowering humanity.

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Global leaders across business, government, and innovation met in New Delhi for Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026. The three-day programme is being joined by senior government representatives from Australia, Canada, Italy, Qatar, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United States, amongst others.