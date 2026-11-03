EICMA 2026: Norton 450 Urban Concept Revealed, Launching Next Year To Rival KTM 390 Duke

Norton Motorcycles has revealed an all-new 450cc urban motorcycle concept, marking its entry into a new segment and taking another step in the British brand's revival under TVS Motor Company. The yet-to-be-named motorcycle is scheduled to go on sale in 2027 and is expected to play a key role in expanding Norton's global footprint. The new motorcycle has been developed as part of Norton's broader product strategy and is designed to introduce the brand to a younger generation of riders. The company says it combines Norton's traditional focus on design, engineering, and rider engagement with a format better suited to urban environments.

At the heart of the motorcycle is a 454cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 45 Nm of torque. While Norton has not disclosed power figures or performance numbers, the company says the engine has been developed with an emphasis on responsive and accessible performance.

Supporting the new powertrain is an aluminium frame, which Norton claims will deliver agile and confidence-inspiring handling. The motorcycle also gets an 8-inch TFT touchscreen display with advanced connectivity features, bringing a modern digital experience to the package.

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In terms of design, Norton says the motorcycle follows the same philosophy established by its latest generation of models, focusing on clean proportions, a strong stance, and detailed surface treatment. The company describes the design as "reductive", aimed at delivering a distinctive and premium appearance while maintaining the character expected from the Norton brand.

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The launch builds on Norton's recent product offensive, which has already seen the arrival of the Manx R and Atlas in European markets. The new 450cc motorcycle is expected to strengthen Norton's presence across a wider range of categories while helping the brand attract new customers globally.

Preparations are also underway for Norton's entry into India, making the new 450cc model a potentially important product for the market. However, the company has not yet confirmed launch timelines, pricing, or the motorcycle's final name.

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As revealed by the brand, the motorcycle will officially go on sale by next year. Expect it to go against the likes of the KTM DUke 390, Royal Enfield Guerilla 450, Aprilia Tuono 457, and the upcoming BMW F450 R. The prices, in all likelihood, could start from Rs 3.2 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.