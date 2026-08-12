Norton Manx R Superbike Already Has One-Off Special Edition; Check Details

Norton has revealed a one-off version of its flagship Manx R superbike as part of a new collaboration with contemporary motorsport and lifestyle brand Peaceful Research. Called the Manx (P)R, the custom motorcycle was displayed at the British MotoGP event at Silverstone and features a distinctive metallic pink and deep purple colour scheme.

One-Off Design

The special Manx R looks substantially different from the standard motorcycle's available finishes, which include Trophy Silver, Matrix Black, Celestial Grey, Aqua Green, Carbon and Glacier Blue.

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Its asymmetrical graphics feature enlarged "P" and "R" lettering across the body panels, although the design does not align as the motorcycle is viewed from different angles. A "26" graphic on the tail represents the year of the collaboration.

The finish combines paint and vinyl beneath a pearlescent lacquer containing purple flecks. Norton says the motorcycle took 10 days to strip, paint, wrap, lacquer and rebuild. The result is a deliberately unconventional interpretation of the brand's racing heritage rather than a simple colour change.

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The Manx (P)R will be displayed at additional events, with Norton expected to announce the dates through its social media channels.

No Production Plans Yet

Norton has not confirmed whether the one-off Manx (P)R will be offered for sale. If it does become available, its price is likely to be considerably higher than the standard Manx R's starting price of 20,250 Pound (around Rs 26.08 lakh).

The Manx R Apex costs 24,750 Pound (around Rs 31.88 lakh), while the range-topping Signature Edition is priced at 38,750 Pound (around Rs 49.92 lakh). The Signature adds carbon-fibre bodywork, Rotobox carbon wheels, a single-seat layout and dedicated start-up sequences for the display and lighting systems.

Powertrain

The Manx R is powered by a new 1,200 cc liquid-cooled V4 engine that produces 206 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. The motorcycle also features a newly developed chassis, bodywork and electronic systems.