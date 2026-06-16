Norton Atlas Official Accessories Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

Norton Motorcycles has unveiled a comprehensive range of official accessories for its upcoming Atlas lineup ahead of its anticipated India launch. The accessory catalogue includes 14 factory-backed options, aimed at enhancing comfort, touring capability and protection for riders. The Atlas range, already introduced in global markets, is expected to arrive in India in the near future.

Norton has organised the accessory list into four key categories: Convenience, Garage, Luggage and Protection. This structured approach allows buyers to tailor the motorcycle based on their intended usage, whether for daily commuting or long-distance touring.

Also Read: Aftermarket Roof Racks, A Scary Choice For Ladakh/Spiti Road Trip - Viral Video Reveals Why

The Convenience pack consists of six accessories designed to improve rider comfort and usability. Key highlights include an integrated heated rider seat and heated grips, which are particularly useful for colder riding conditions.

Other additions include a touring windscreen for improved wind protection, LED cornering lights for better visibility during turns, and an LED puddle light to enhance practicality. Norton is also offering a brass-coated chain as part of this package.

Also Read: Hero Xpulse 421 Seen Testing On Khardung-La Pass In Ladakh With Xpulse 210 Rally

Under the Garage category, Norton is offering accessories that simplify maintenance and storage. These include a bobbin kit, which enables easier use of a paddock stand, and an all-weather bike cover designed to protect the motorcycle from environmental elements.

For riders planning longer journeys, Norton has introduced a dedicated Luggage pack. This setup includes a rear luggage rack integrated with a pillion handle, a pannier system with a combined capacity of 50 litres (25 litres per side), and a 34-litre top box. These additions are expected to significantly enhance the Atlas' touring credentials.

The Protection kit focuses on safeguarding critical components of the motorcycle. It includes an engine sump guard and a front axle spindle protection kit, aimed at reducing damage during off-road or rough riding conditions.

Norton has not yet announced pricing details for these accessories. The costs are expected to be revealed closer to the official launch of the Atlas range in India. With specifications already disclosed globally, the Atlas is shaping up to be a notable entrant in the mid-size adventure motorcycle segment.