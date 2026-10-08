Norton Trademarks Three New Names: Roven, Inter, And Avelon

TVS's revival of the Norton brand has been gaining momentum, with two motorcycles already launched in Europe: the Manx R and the India-built Atlas. Now, fresh trademark applications have surfaced, revealing potential names of the upcoming models of the brand. Specifically, the list of names includes Roven, Inter, and Avelon.

What The Trademarks Could Mean

The UK-based manufacturer has trademarked these three names, sparking speculation about upcoming models. However, no details have emerged yet on the type of bikes, engine configurations, or a possible timeline for any of them.

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This is not the first time Norton has filed such applications; back in 2020, the brand trademarked six names: Combat, Electra, Fastback, Navigator, Nomad and Ranger, shortly after TVS took over. Six years on, none of those names have been used, so trademarks alone do not guarantee new products.

Currently, Norton's UK website lists four motorcycles: Manx R, Atlas, Manx and Atlas GT, with the first two on sale. The Manx R starts at GBP 20,250 (Rs 25.73 lakh), while the Atlas is priced at GBP 8,250 (Rs 10.57 lakh).

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The Manx R has played a key role in re-establishing the brand's global presence, while the Atlas, built entirely in India with a 585cc twin-cylinder engine producing 69 hp and 57.5 Nm, is positioned as a more accessible tourer. Features like cruise control, lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, slide control and launch control underscore its touring focus.

What Could Roven, Inter And Avelon Be?

Norton has long been rumoured to be working on a more affordable, single-cylinder platform for value-sensitive markets like India. It is plausible that one of these trademarked names could be used for products emerging from that platform, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

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For now, the focus remains on Norton bringing its current roster to India, with hopes that the Atlas will be priced competitively. Our first ride impressions of the Atlas were positive, and it will be interesting to see how it stacks up in home territory against rivals like the Honda NX500, Kawasaki Versys 650 and the soon-to-be-launched Royal Enfield Himalayan 750. Whether Roven, Inter or Avelon materialise as actual motorcycles remains to be seen, but the trademarks at least signal that Norton is thinking beyond its current lineup.