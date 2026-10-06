Mercedes-Maybach S 580e Launched In India At Rs 3.35 Crore, PHEV Replaces V8

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the country's first electrified Mercedes-Maybach, the Mercedes-Maybach S 580e, priced at Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan combines the traditional comfort and craftsmanship associated with the Maybach brand with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Mercedes-Benz will initially offer only 30 units of the S 580e in India.
Mercedes-Maybach S 580e: Design
The Maybach S 580e retains the familiar silhouette of the flagship S-Class, but adds several exclusive design touches. The sedan gets an illuminated Maybach grille, Maybach logo projection, illuminated door sills, and multiple MANUFAKTUR customization options. Buyers can choose from exclusive two-tone paint finishes and bespoke Nappa leather interiors.
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The India-spec model is offered exclusively in a four-seat configuration, complete with Executive rear seats and a full-length rear business console. Mercedes-Benz says the focus remains on rear-seat comfort, which continues to be one of the defining characteristics of a Maybach.
Mercedes-Maybach S 580e: Features
The cabin is packed with technology and comfort equipment. It comes with a Burmester 4D sound system featuring 31 speakers, eight exciters, and 1,610 watts of output. The rear passengers also get wireless charging, folding tables, temperature-controlled cup holders, and a Rear Comfort Package Plus.
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On the technology front, the S 580e gets the latest Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), a 3D driver display, MBUX Superscreen, augmented reality navigation, and a head-up display. Safety equipment includes ADAS Level 2, PRE-SAFE systems, and a total of 15 airbags.
Mercedes-Maybach S 580e: Specs
Power comes from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain paired with Mercedes' 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. The combustion engine produces 443 hp and 560 Nm, while the electric motor adds 160 hp and 480 Nm.
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Combined output stands at 585 hp and 750 Nm, delivered through a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. Mercedes claims the S 580e can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 kmph. The sedan also features a 22 kWh battery pack offering a WLTP-certified electric range of approximately 100 km. Charging support includes 11 kW AC and 60 kW DC fast charging.
Mercedes-Maybach S 580e: Price, Availability, And Customisation
The Mercedes-Maybach S 580e is priced at Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom) and will initially be available in a limited batch of 30 units. Mercedes-Benz is also offering a complimentary home charging solution with the vehicle.
Customers can further personalize the sedan through MANUFAKTUR customization options, including bespoke paint schemes, exclusive leather themes, and handcrafted interior trim choices.
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