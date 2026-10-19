Dussehra School Holiday 2026: Will Schools Be Closed On October 20 Or 21?

Students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on October 20 or 21, 2026, for Dussehra, Vijayadashami and Durga Puja. Dussehra falls on Tuesday, October 20, in most parts of India. In West Bengal, however, Durga Puja Dashami will be observed on October 21.

School holidays may vary from state to state. While some schools have longer autumn or Durga Puja breaks, others may follow their regular academic calendars. Parents should check their school's holiday notice to confirm the dates.

Dussehra School Holiday 2026: October 20 Or 21?

October 20 is the main Dussehra and Vijayadashami holiday in most parts of India. The Central Government's holiday calendar also lists Dussehra as a gazetted holiday on this date.

In West Bengal, Dashami falls on October 21. Schools in the state follow the Durga Puja holiday schedule, which may include an extended break.

Delhi And Uttar Pradesh: Will Schools Be Closed On October 20?

Schools in Delhi-NCR are expected to remain closed for Dussehra on October 20. Some schools may also have holidays around the festival as part of their autumn break.

In Uttar Pradesh, several school calendars include an extended autumn break. However, the dates may differ between schools, so students should check with their respective institutions before assuming that classes will be cancelled.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh And Karnataka School Holidays

Students in several southern states are getting longer holidays for Dasara and Dussehra.

Telangana: Schools are scheduled to remain closed from October 10 to 22, with classes expected to resume on October 23.

Schools are scheduled to remain closed from October 10 to 22, with classes expected to resume on October 23. Andhra Pradesh: The Dasara break is scheduled to continue until October 21. Schools are expected to reopen on October 22.

The Dasara break is scheduled to continue until October 21. Schools are expected to reopen on October 22. Karnataka: Several school calendars list holidays from October 10 to 21, with classes expected to resume on October 22.

Students should check their school calendars to confirm the reopening dates.

West Bengal Schools: Holiday On October 21

West Bengal follows a different schedule for Durga Puja. Bijoya Dashami falls on October 21 this year, and schools are observing an extended Puja break.

Reported holiday schedules indicate that the break may continue until October 26. Parents should confirm the dates with their children's schools.

When Will Schools Reopen?

The reopening date depends on the state and the school's academic calendar. Some schools may resume classes immediately after the Dussehra holiday, while others may remain closed for a longer autumn or Puja break.

Parents and students should check the latest circular issued by their school or state education department before making travel plans. Private schools and CBSE- or ICSE-affiliated institutions may follow different schedules, even within the same state.