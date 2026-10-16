Royal Enfield Classic 650 Anniversary Edition Launched In India At Rs 4.26 Lakh

Royal Enfield has pulled the wraps off a special 125th Anniversary Edition of the Classic 650, called the Hypershift. Priced at Rs 4,25,589 (ex-showroom), it will be limited to just 125 units per key region globally, making it a rare piece of the brand's history. Registrations open at 2 PM IST today, October 16, and run until the sale day on October 28. Deliveries are expected to begin in November 2026.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Anniversary Edition: Hypershift Paint

The star of the show is the bespoke Hypershift finish, which shifts between shades of red, green and gold depending on how the light hits it. The brass base draws inspiration from Royal Enfield's earliest motorcycles from 1901, blending deeper colours with gold tones across the tank, side panels, mudguards and headlamp nacelle. Black engine and exhaust components provide contrast.

Hand-painted pinstripes outline the tank's central black section, while a commemorative cannon decal sits on top of the tank and a gilded 125-year crest adorns the side panel. These touches set the anniversary edition apart from the regular Classic 650.

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The rider gets a vintage-style brown leather seat with quilted stitching, complemented by gold detailing. Equipment includes an LED headlight, LED tail lamp, and a USB Type-C charging point, though the turn indicators stick to conventional bulbs. Wire-spoke wheels, rounded mirrors and blacked-out twin exhausts round off the look.

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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Anniversary Edition: Powertrain

Mechanically, nothing changes. The Classic 650 continues with its 647.95cc, fuel-injected, SOHC twin-cylinder engine producing 47 PS at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch.

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Braking comes via a 320 mm front disc and a 300 mm rear disc, both with twin-piston floating calipers and dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, with 100/90 and 140/70 tyres respectively. Seat height is 800 mm, ground clearance 154 mm and wheelbase 1,475 mm. Fuel tank capacity is 14.7 litres, and kerb weight stands at 243 kg with 90 per cent fuel and oil.