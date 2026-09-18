New Hero Impulse Spotted Undisguised, Launch Imminent

Hero MotoCorp appears close to resurrecting the Impulse nameplate with an all-new dual-sport motorcycle that has now been spotted in what seems to be production-ready form. The images, which surfaced online just weeks after a design patent filing for an air-cooled dual-sport, suggest a bike that is more approachable and simpler than the Xpulse range.

Design And Ergonomics

The new Hero dual-sport retains a friendly, accessible character. Visuals indicate a 19-inch front wheel rather than the 21-inch unit on the Xpulse, pointing to a more road-biased but still capable setup. Suspension travel and ground clearance are expected to be in the 180-200mm range.

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Seat height is likely to be around 800mm, making the bike manageable for a wide range of riders. The overall stance, compact bodywork and upright riding position align with the original Impulse's reputation for being easy to live with in city traffic while remaining competent on weekend getaways.

Features And Safety

Given its intended positioning as an affordable machine, the new Hero dual-sport is expected to come with single-channel ABS, which suits mixed on/off-road use and helps keep costs in check. The instrument cluster is more likely to be a simple LCD unit rather than a colour TFT, prioritising durability and ease of repair over premium tech. LED turn indicators, however, suggest that the bike will not be a bare-bones offering.

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Design patents and spy images also hint at the presence of a kickstarter lever alongside an electric starter, a practical touch for remote areas where battery reliability can be a concern.

Engine And Performance

The engine casings visible in the images closely resemble those of the Xtreme 160R 4V, supporting the theory that the new dual-sport will use a derivative of the same 163.2cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor. In the Xtreme 160R 4V, this engine produces 16.9bhp at 8,500rpm and 14.6Nm at 6,500rpm, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

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For the Impulse-like dual-sport, Hero is expected to retune and remap the engine to emphasise low-end and mid-range torque, making it more suitable for stop-start city riding and light off-road use.

Launch

Hero also exports motorcycles to Latin America, Africa and several Asian and European markets, where simple, affordable dual-sports enjoy steady demand. The new model could therefore serve both domestic and international roles, potentially debuting at a major show such as EICMA 2026 before reaching Indian showrooms.