Maruti Suzuki has raised prices of select models by an estimated 0.31 percent on a volume-weighted average basis, effective November 22, 2026. This is the company's fourth price revision this year, driven by sustained input cost pressures that cost-cutting measures have not fully absorbed.

What It Means For Buyers

The latest increase works out to around 0.31 percent on average, but the actual change will differ from model to model. Maruti has not disclosed which models or variants are affected, leaving buyers to check updated prices at dealerships or on the company's website.

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This follows three earlier hikes in June, August and September, which together added up to a little over 1 percent. The cumulative effect means Maruti cars are now slightly more expensive than they were at the start of the year, though the company says it has tried to minimise the impact on customers.

Why Prices Keep Rising

Maruti stated in a regulatory filing that it has been trying to absorb higher costs through cost-cutting measures, but these have not been enough. The company said a portion of the increased expenses must now be passed on to buyers, citing sustained cost pressures.

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Material costs now account for 79.9 percent of Maruti's net sales, up from 75.7 percent a year earlier. The automaker also noted that prices of key commodities like steel and copper remain uncertain, adding to the pressure on margins.

Despite the price hikes, Maruti's sales have remained strong. The company sold 6,96,654 cars in Q2 FY2027, its best-ever quarter, though net profit fell 26.36 percent year on year to Rs 2,466.1 crore. Profit margins dropped to 9.4 percent from 12.7 percent.

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In October 2026, Maruti recorded its highest-ever monthly sales of 2,76,120 units, a 25 percent year-on-year gain. Exports also surged, rising from 31,304 units in October 2025 to 49,872 units in October 2026, a 59.32 percent increase.

What's Ahead

Maruti's management has hinted that more price increases could follow, depending on how input costs pan out. The company said during its Q2 FY2027 earnings call that calibrated pricing actions would be taken in the second half of the financial year.

Demand has been strong, with small-car sales up 35.9 percent and SUV sales up 68.2 percent in Q2 FY2027. Around 2 lakh bookings were still pending at the end of September 2026, suggesting that buyers are still willing to pay despite the rising costs.