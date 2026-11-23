At the 2026 Ferrari Finali Mondiali held at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, Ferrari pulled the wraps off two closely related machines: the 296 Challenge Stradale and 296 Challenge Evo. One is a road-legal machine inspired by Ferrari's one-make racing series, while the other is an evolution of a championship-winning race car. Here are the top 10 things you need to know.

1. Ferrari Has Created A Road-Legal Version Of Its Challenge Race Car

The biggest story here is the 296 Challenge Stradale, a road-legal Ferrari developed to offer the closest possible connection between a production Ferrari and a Challenge race car.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale Interior

2. Both Cars Use A Pure Internal-Combustion V6

Unlike the standard 296 GTB, both models ditch the hybrid system and rely solely on Ferrari's 2,992cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, reducing weight and complexity.

3. The Stradale Produces 670 HP

In the road-going 296 Challenge Stradale, the V6 engine develops 670 hp at 8,000 rpm and is paired with Ferrari's eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

4. The Race Car Gets Even More Power

The 296 Challenge Evo pushes output to 700 hp at 7,500 rpm, making it one of the most powerful cars ever used in Ferrari's Challenge series.

Ferrari Challenge Evo Interior

5. Both Weigh Just 1,330 Kg

Ferrari claims a dry weight of 1,330 kg for both cars. That makes the Stradale 140 kg lighter than the 296 GTB and gives it an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 1.98 kg per horsepower.

6. Aerodynamics Have Been Taken To Another Level

The 296 Challenge Stradale generates a staggering 617 kg of downforce at 250 kmph, which Ferrari says is 72 per cent more than the 296 GTB. Features include a fixed rear wing, splitter, vortex generators, and a fully enclosed underbody.

7. The Evo Is Faster And More Efficient

Ferrari says the 296 Challenge Evo produces 12 per cent more downforce than the outgoing 296 Challenge. It also introduces a new Low Drag configuration, helping improve straight-line efficiency without sacrificing cornering performance.

8. The Evo Is Already Quicker Around A Circuit

During testing, Ferrari recorded an improvement of 0.8 seconds per lap at Mugello compared to the standard 296 Challenge, highlighting the gains from the aerodynamic and chassis upgrades.

9. Both Cars Focus On Driver Engagement

The 296 Challenge Stradale receives Ferrari's latest ABS Evo system, bespoke chassis tuning and specially developed Pirelli P Zero R and P Zero Trofeo RS tyres. The goal, according to Ferrari, is consistency and repeatability on track.

10. The Evo Will Debut In The 2027 Racing Season

The 296 Challenge Evo will make its competitive debut during the 2027 Ferrari Challenge season, which will also introduce new 40-minute endurance races beginning at Mugello.

Why It Matters

The two cars showcase Ferrari's growing emphasis on transferring technology from motorsport to road cars. While the 296 Challenge Evo is designed to chase lap times and championships, the 296 Challenge Stradale captures much of that race-bred engineering in a street-legal package, making it one of the most hardcore Ferraris currently available.