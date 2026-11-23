A video of the GMC Hummer EV navigating the roads near Darcha in Himachal Pradesh is doing the rounds on social media, and for good reason. The electric superSUV is seen demonstrating one of its most talked-about features, CrabWalk, on a mountain road, making for a spectacle rarely witnessed in India. What makes the sighting even more remarkable is the vehicle itself. The Hummer EV isn't officially on sale in India, and only a handful have arrived in the country through private imports. Spotting one is rare enough. Seeing one tackle the high-altitude Himalayan terrain near Darcha is rarer still.

What Is CrabWalk?

The Hummer EV's party trick is its CrabWalk mode, enabled by the truck's four-wheel steering system.

Unlike conventional vehicles, where only the front wheels turn, the Hummer EV can steer all four wheels in the same direction at low speeds. This allows the vehicle to move diagonally, almost like a crab walking sideways.

The feature is particularly useful on:

Tight mountain trails

Narrow off-road tracks

Rock-crawling sections

Difficult obstacle-filled terrain

While it may look like a gimmick in videos, CrabWalk can genuinely help drivers manoeuvre a vehicle this large through challenging environments.

Hummer EV's Road Presence Steals The Show

The Hummer EV is among the largest passenger vehicles on sale globally.

Key dimensions include:

Length: 5,507 mm

Width: 2,201 mm

Height: 2,060 mm

Wheelbase: 3,445 mm

To put that into perspective, the Hummer EV is substantially larger than luxury SUVs such as the Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Toyota Land Cruiser.

Its sheer size, upright stance, and massive tyres give it an unmistakable road presence. Even in markets like the United States, the Hummer EV is known for drawing attention wherever it goes.

Hummer EV's Performance Is Equally Outrageous

The flagship version of the Hummer EV features a tri-motor electric powertrain producing as much as 1,000 hp and around 15,500 Nm of wheel torque (as quoted by GMC).

Despite weighing well over four tonnes, the electric truck can sprint from 0-100 kmph in roughly 3.5 seconds, putting it in supercar territory.

Other highlights include:

Four-wheel steering

Air suspension with Extract Mode

Adaptive off-road systems

Multiple drive modes

Large battery pack offering over 500 km of claimed range (market dependent)

Yes, It's A Rare Sight In India

Unlike luxury SUVs from Mercedes-Benz, BMW or Range Rover, the Hummer EV has never been officially launched in India. The few examples seen on Indian roads have arrived through private imports and are estimated to cost well over Rs 3 crore, depending on specifications and import duties.

READ | Ranveer Singh Buys BMW i7, Becomes Second Electric Car In Convoy After Hummer EV

Hummer EV Is Famous Among Celebs Too

Globally, the Hummer EV has attracted attention from celebrities, athletes, and automotive collectors looking for something dramatically different from traditional luxury SUVs.

In India, only a small number of privately imported examples are believed to exist, making every sighting noteworthy. A handful of entrepreneurs, collectors, and high-net-worth individuals are known to have imported the electric truck, though the exact ownership list remains limited due to the vehicle's rarity. Interestingly, Bollywood has got two of them. Actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty own an example each.

READ | Father Gifts Class 9 Student Rs 1.62 Crore BMW M4 For Good Exam Marks

Why This Darcha Video Matters?

The biggest takeaway isn't just that a Hummer EV reached Darcha. It's that a vehicle weighing more than four tonnes was able to demonstrate advanced technologies such as CrabWalk and four-wheel steering on challenging Himalayan roads.

For enthusiasts, it offers a glimpse of how modern electric off-roaders are pushing the boundaries of what large SUVs and trucks can do, blending staggering performance with technology that would have seemed impossible on a production vehicle just a few years ago.