Green SM To Expand Cab Services Across Six Indian States

Green SM is preparing to take its all-electric cab service to six Indian states and union territories, extending beyond its current operations in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad. The company says the expansion will improve access to electric mobility while creating thousands of earning opportunities for local drivers.

The mobility firm has secured licences in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, covering the Delhi-NCR region as well as Karnataka, under the respective state aggregator frameworks. It is now building operational capacity and working with authorities and local partners ahead of a wider rollout.

Chennai, Bengaluru Next

Green SM already operates in the Delhi-NCR region and Hyderabad. It now plans to expand into Chennai and Bengaluru, adding two major southern markets to its network.

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The company's India entry began in June 2026 with Green SM Limo services in Delhi-NCR, using VinFast Limo Green electric vehicles. In five months, it says it has completed more than 1.5 million rides across the country.

Bengaluru's entry follows Green SM receiving an aggregator licence from the Karnataka Transport Department. The approval permits app-based cab operations in the state, though it does not itself specify a launch date or fleet size.

Green SM says the expansion is intended to create thousands of local earning opportunities, including roles for existing taxi drivers. It plans to offer professional training, competitive earnings and welfare support to driver partners.

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Rohit Sharma, CEO of Green SM India, said the company wants to offer safe and comfortable journeys while maintaining consistent service standards. He added that quality service and electric vehicles could encourage greener travel habits in major cities.

Fares And Compliance

Green SM has said it will comply with state and local transport regulations, including government-notified fare requirements in every market where it operates. It says fares are publicly listed on its website and communication channels.

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The Green SM app displays the fare for each trip before a customer confirms the booking. The company has also rejected reports claiming it charges Rs 8 per kilometre, calling them inaccurate and unfounded.