Volvo Lines Up 13 New Models By 2030 Globally; EX90, ES90 India-Launch In October

Volvo Cars plans to launch 13 new models between now and 2030 as it seeks to broaden its range and double its market share, the Sweden-based automaker said ahead of an investor day in Stockholm on Thursday.

Under CEO Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo has streamlined its lineup and placed greater emphasis on regionalisation, shifting towards more region-specific offerings and less customisation.

Volvo plans six new models for the Chinese market and seven for Western markets, comprising fully electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids as it aims to boost its margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to more than 8% from 3.5% in 2025.

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The Western-market vehicles will be built on Volvo's SPA2 and SPA3 platforms, while the China-focused models will be developed with sister company Geely Auto.

Volvo Cars has struggled to meet previous profitability targets amid tariffs, weaker EV demand and high development costs, and the company did not specify when it might reach its new profit margin goal.

Volvo ES90, EX90 India Launch: October 12

Volvo Cars India is set to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of two flagship EVs, the ES90 sedan and EX90 SUV, on October 12. Positioned at the top of Volvo's range, both models showcase the brand's latest EV technology, new-generation software architecture and premium design philosophy.

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Expected to arrive in India via the CBU route, Volvo's upcoming flagship EVs could be priced between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). Built on the brand's SPA2 platform with an 800V electrical architecture, the models will be offered with a 92kWh rear-wheel-drive setup producing 333 hp, as well as a larger 106kWh dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain delivering up to 680 hp in performance variants. They also support 350kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10-80 per cent charge in around 22 minutes. On the WLTP cycle, the EX90 SUV offers a claimed range of up to 608 km, while the ES90 sedan can travel up to 696 km on a single charge.

(With Inputs From Reuters)